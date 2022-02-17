Man charged after loaded revolver found during stop and search.

Police found a loaded revolver during a stop and search in Birmingham

Jerome Powell is accused of carrying the firearm in Bristol Road, Selly Oak, on Wednesday afternoon.

Forensic analysis will be carried out on the seized firearm to establish whether it is linked to any firearms discharges in the region or elsewhere across the UK.

The 26-year-old, from Portland Road, was arrested just before 4.40pm and later charged with possession of a firearm.

He was held in police custody overnight and was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We take gun crime incredibly seriously and will not be tolerated on our streets.