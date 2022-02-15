Notification Settings

Woman escapes after sex attack in Smethwick street

By Deborah Hardiman

A woman managed to escape after she was sexually assaulted by a man as she walked home in Smethwick.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The woman was walking along Stanhope Road, between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday, when she was attacked.

West Midlands Police said the woman managed to get away and officers were supporting her.

CCTV in the area is being checked as part of the investigation, while police presence has increased in the town to reassure residents.

The offender is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown eyes, approximately 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark shoes and trousers, a long, black, knee-length puffer jacket and a pair of gloves. He also wore a black mask and a shiny face covering over his lips and nose.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re particularly keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who saw a man in the area matching the description – or any passing motorists who have dash-cam and may have caught the offender on camera."

Anyone with information should contact the force's live chat system of telephone 101 quoting reference number 20/218268/22.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

