Noses broken as men set upon in early-hours attack near Wolverhampton Popworld

The violence happened in North Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The men were allegedly set upon by a man who pulled up in a car and attacked them near Popworld in North Street at around 3.30am on Sunday.

Police are investigating and witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to come forward.

So far nobody has been arrested.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "We are investigating after three men were assaulted on North Street, Wolverhampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We came across two men who had suffered suspected broken noses after it is alleged a man in a car pulled up and assaulted them.

"They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third man was not injured in the attack.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, but we are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.40am to reports of an assault on North Street, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two men.

"Both had sustained injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. Both were conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”