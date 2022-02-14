Notification Settings

Kemarni Watson-Darby: Toddler's murder trial suspended until March

By Adam Smith

The trial into the murder of three-year-old Kemarni Watson-Darby has been put on hold until March.

Kemarni Watson-Darby
Kemarni Watson-Darby

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court was meant to be finished by mid-January but a series of delays, including the judge Justice Amanda Tipples contracting Covid, has extended the case.

The boy's mother Alicia Watson, 30, of Raglan Road, Handworth, and her former boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, 32, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, are both accused of murder and child cruelty.

Pope has given evidence in his defence and Watson was in the third day of her evidence when the trial had to be suspended.

One juror had a pre-booked holiday and another was taken ill so Justice Tipples said the trial will resume in the first week of March.

Kemarni died as the result of massive internal injuries on June 5, 2018, sustained at Watson's West Bromwich flat.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

