Man has jaw broken in Stourbridge high street attack

Police were called to Stourbridge

The man phoned West Midlands Police on Thursday evening after he had been assaulted on Lower High Street.

Police are now investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened just after 7pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: " A man called us just after 7.15pm on Thursday, February 10, to say he'd been assaulted.

"It happened on Lower High Street, Stourbridge."

The spokesman added: "We understand the man suffered a broken jaw and we're looking into what happened."