Two men approached a 19-year-old man as he cycled along Doxey Road, Stafford, near to Sainsbury's car park, at around 2.15am on January 29.

After a brief conversation, they assaulted the cyclist and made demands for his bike, wallet and phone.

He managed to keep hold of his belongings and make his way home, but required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Following inquiries, police officers are keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles who passed the location at the time of the incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.