Cyclist hospitalised after fending off would-be robbers in Stafford

By Lisa O'Brien

A police investigation has been launched after an attempted robbery left a man needing hospital treatment.

Two men approached a 19-year-old man as he cycled along Doxey Road, Stafford, near to Sainsbury's car park, at around 2.15am on January 29.

After a brief conversation, they assaulted the cyclist and made demands for his bike, wallet and phone.

He managed to keep hold of his belongings and make his way home, but required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Following inquiries, police officers are keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles who passed the location at the time of the incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information or relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101 quoting incident number 88 of January 29.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

