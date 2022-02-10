Two men approached a 19-year-old man as he cycled along Doxey Road, Stafford, near to Sainsbury's car park, at around 2.15am on January 29.
After a brief conversation, they assaulted the cyclist and made demands for his bike, wallet and phone.
He managed to keep hold of his belongings and make his way home, but required hospital treatment for his injuries.
Following inquiries, police officers are keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles who passed the location at the time of the incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information or relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101 quoting incident number 88 of January 29.