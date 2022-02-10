Cannock man, 30, arrested on drug charges

The 30-year-old was arrested on Tuesday

Officers stopped a 30-year-old Cannock man on Station Road at 1.25pm on Tuesday. He was searched and multiple bags of Class A drugs were found, alongside the cash and phones.

The was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has since been released under investigation.

Thirty minutes earlier, officers observed a man interacting with a green Ford Focus on Station Road.

The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver was searched. Two small bags of Class A drugs were found.