Bilston High Street. Photo: Google

The victim was attacked in Bilston High Street shortly before 7pm on Sunday, with medics arriving to find a bystander performing CPR.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 6.57pm to reports of a stabbing at Bilston High Street.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team to the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a man in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

"Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the man.

"He was conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”