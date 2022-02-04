Two cars and handbags stolen in break-in

Officers were called to an address off Hawthorne Way, Kinver, around 1.25am on Friday following reports of a burglary.

Staffordshire Police said a black Audi TT and a grey Volkswagen Golf R estate, handbags and car keys were missing.

The culprits damaged the rear patio door locks to get inside between 11.30pm on Thursday and 1.15am on Friday.

Officers said both cars were located in Brierley Hill a short time afterwards.