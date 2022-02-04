Notification Settings

Two cars and handbags stolen in break-in

By Deborah Hardiman

Two cars and handbags were stolen in a break-in at a property.

Officers were called to an address off Hawthorne Way, Kinver, around 1.25am on Friday following reports of a burglary.

Staffordshire Police said a black Audi TT and a grey Volkswagen Golf R estate, handbags and car keys were missing.

The culprits damaged the rear patio door locks to get inside between 11.30pm on Thursday and 1.15am on Friday.

Officers said both cars were located in Brierley Hill a short time afterwards.

Witnesses with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help the police probe should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by phoning 101 quoting incident number 036 of 4 February.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

