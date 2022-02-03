Intruder ransacks Smethwick GP after breaking in through window

Police want to speak to this man

The man forced his way through a window at the surgery on Norman Road, Smethwick, at around midnight on January 21.

He caused extensive damage once inside, carrying out an untidy search before leaving.

Images of the man, who was was wearing a tracksuit and mask at the time, have since been release to help track him down.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to talk to him after a GP surgery was ransacked on Friday 21 January on Norman Road, Smethwick.

"At around midnight, a man forced his way into the surgery via a window, causing extensive damage.

"Once inside the man carried out an untidy search before leaving.