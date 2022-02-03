Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Intruder ransacks Smethwick GP after breaking in through window

By Nathan RoweSmethwickCrimePublished:

An intruder has caused extensive damage after breaking in and ransacking a GP in Smethwick.

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

The man forced his way through a window at the surgery on Norman Road, Smethwick, at around midnight on January 21.

He caused extensive damage once inside, carrying out an untidy search before leaving.

Images of the man, who was was wearing a tracksuit and mask at the time, have since been release to help track him down.

Police want to speak to this man

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to talk to him after a GP surgery was ransacked on Friday 21 January on Norman Road, Smethwick.

"At around midnight, a man forced his way into the surgery via a window, causing extensive damage.

"Once inside the man carried out an untidy search before leaving.

"Anyone with information, please get in touch quoting 20/1873263/21"

Crime
News
Health
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News