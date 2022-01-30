Drone helps Wolverhampton Police locate four men in 'machete' alert

What the eye in the sky saw over Wolverhampton

On Saturday police received a call from a member of the public concerned they had seen four men with a machete.

The force's drone squad was scrambled and they used a specially fitted thermal imaging camera to help with the search.

WMP Drones tweeted a picture of the image: "Our pilots assisting Wolverhampton Police and Firearms locating and detaining four males who had been seen in possession of a machete.

"Using the thermal camera on the DJI drone. Drones for good, safer streets."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said after the incident: " The four men were stopped and spoken to following a call regarding someone seen with a machete.