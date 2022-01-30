Notification Settings

Drone helps Wolverhampton Police locate four men in 'machete' alert

By Adam Smith

West Midlands Police's eye in the sky helped officers save valuable time tracking down four men in Wolverhampton.

What the eye in the sky saw over Wolverhampton
On Saturday police received a call from a member of the public concerned they had seen four men with a machete.

The force's drone squad was scrambled and they used a specially fitted thermal imaging camera to help with the search.

WMP Drones tweeted a picture of the image: "Our pilots assisting Wolverhampton Police and Firearms locating and detaining four males who had been seen in possession of a machete.

"Using the thermal camera on the DJI drone. Drones for good, safer streets."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said after the incident: " The four men were stopped and spoken to following a call regarding someone seen with a machete.

"No weapons were found and they weren't arrested."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

