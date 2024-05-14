Murder trial jury given new option after hearing case against pair accused of killing teen

The cases for the prosecution and defence of Mpho Obi, 22, and Omari Lauder, 23, have finished and Justice Michael Chambers KC has given directions to the jury.

Both men deny murder and possessing an offensive weapon, a zombie knife used to kill 16-year-old Terrell during a four-minute knife fight in a notorious Merry Hill drugs den.

Obi previously told jurors he stabbed Terrell from behind whilst stabbing Lauder on the floor of the flat.