Alfie's killer needs rehabilitation says gay rights veteran campaigner

Peter Tatchell said Vitalie Tanga who was jailed for a minimum life term for beating Alfred Mattox to a pulp in his Wolverhampton home, was a danger to LGBT+ people and ought to be sent to Grendon Prison in Buckingham to be punished as well as reformed.

The 57-year-old carer, known as Alfie, died two weeks after he was kicked and beaten by acquaintance Tanga during a drink’s party on May 10, 2021 to mark Russia’s VE Day, after asking him to leave his Hallet Drive home in Merridale. Mr Mattox and his lodger Vadimas Astraskevicius were found unconscious in the flat.

Alfred Mattox was found fatally injured in Wolverhampton

Mr Tatchell said: “Tanga is a danger to LGBT+ people and probably to the wider public too. A minimum 23-year-sentence sounds about right, given the potential risk he poses.

Peter Tatchell at Wolverhampton Pride in 2016

"After he’s completed that term, he should be only eligible for parole if he acknowledges his crime, expresses remorse and shows strong evidence of reform. Offenders like him need rehabilitation as well as punishment.

"HMP Grendon is the gold standard prison model for reforming prisoners and preventing re-offending. That’s where he should be sent.”

Vitalie Tanga. Photo: West Midlands Police

Inmates at this prison are encouraged to actively participate in their own rehabilitation including group therapy, self-help programs and education.

Tanga, 40, a Moldova national of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder and found guilty of assault occasioning him actual bodily harm in unanimous verdicts after a jury trial last month at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Tanga, who has a history of paranoid schizophrenia, was jailed for a minimum term of 25 years minus time already spent on remand for his crimes.

He claimed Mr Mattox made a pass at him and he was recorded making homophobic remarks about the victims to police officers called to the scene after neighbours overheard a thud coming from the eighth floor flat.

Speaking after Tanga's sentencing on May 3 Mr Astraskevicius said: "Alfie was a very kind man and helped me out a lot. The five years I lived with Alfie was the best time of my life."

"He was a gentle soul, caring and loving," he added.

Mr Mattox's family said his death left them suffering "sleepless nights and flashbacks".

"For Alfie to be portrayed as a sexual fiend is cruel and unjust," the family stated.

Mr Thatchell, who has campaigned for gay rights for 55 years, was guest of honour at Wolverhampton Pride in 2016. His documentary 'Hating Peter Tatchell' is being streamed on Netflix.