Victims of Wolverhampton child rapist 'struggling' after years of sexual abuse

Joseph Smith has been locked up for 24 years

Joseph Smith was jailed for 24 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court over the abuse of two girls for more than four years until the matters came to light in June 2019.

In their victim impact statements read to the court when he was sentenced, one of the girls stated, "I felt suicidal" and that she felt her childhood had been "taken away" by Smith.

While the other girl told how Smith had bribed her with sweets and money. She revealed that as her ordeal continued she too "felt suicidal".

"I feel as if I can't trust anyone and I feel like everyone is fake" and that "this caused me to lose my friends".

A relative told the Express & Star: "They are still struggling. There have been a lot of issues to take on board. His actions have caused devastation. One of the girls started to self-harm and the other became quiet and withdrawn.

"When everything first came to light there was little help offered for practical matters, but the police officer leading the case was very supportive every step of the way.

"They are trying to get on with life, but they have serious trust issues and are finding it hard to make friends.

"They have taken to writing in journals and leaving themselves notes on walls to remind them of how special they are. The school has been good too. They're starting to rebuild confidence, but after two-and-a-half years it has been very difficult.

"They had to record their police interviews and attended a number of appointments as part of the investigation which was very hard for them as it was like reliving the abuse all over again. Then because the offender denied it all, they felt like they were the perpetrators and not him.

"To make matters worse he was on bail while the investigation was under way resulting in concerns about safety," she said.

"I would say anyone experiencing similar issues should contact the police, while Haven and the Women & Families Resource Centre can help with counselling and advice," she added.

Smith, 37, now of Wiltshire, had been living in Wolverhampton at the time of the offences. He was locked up for 24 years for his actions and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life after a jury found him guilty of nine counts of sexual assault and nine counts of rape.