Van stolen from business park in Burntwood

By Lisa O'BrienBurntwoodCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a business park in Burntwood.

At around 1.10pm on Thursday, two offenders gained entry into a white Peugeot Partner van and drove off.

The vehicle was stolen without keys while parked on Plant Lane Business Park.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV in the area and are working to establish further details.

Anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV/dashcam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 419 of January 20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Burntwood
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

