Van stolen from business park in Burntwood

At around 1.10pm on Thursday, two offenders gained entry into a white Peugeot Partner van and drove off.

The vehicle was stolen without keys while parked on Plant Lane Business Park.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV in the area and are working to establish further details.

Anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV/dashcam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 419 of January 20.