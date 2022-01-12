Notification Settings

TV and laptops stolen in Burntwood burglary

By Lisa O'Brien

A TV, laptops, bikes and a watch were stolen in a burglary in Burntwood.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened at some point between 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

The offenders forced entry into a residential property on Warren Road.

They took a television, two laptops, three bicycles and a gold watch.

Police officers are conducting inquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV and dashcam footage.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 101 of January 11, or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Burntwood
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

