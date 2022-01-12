TV and laptops stolen in Burntwood burglary

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened at some point between 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

The offenders forced entry into a residential property on Warren Road.

They took a television, two laptops, three bicycles and a gold watch.

Police officers are conducting inquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV and dashcam footage.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 101 of January 11, or call 101.