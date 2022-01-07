Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by car in Brierley Hill

Brettell Lane. Photo: West Midlands Police

The 34-year-old pedestrian suffered a serious head injury after being struck by a red Subaru in Brettell Lane at around 7pm on Thursday evening.

The driver of the Subaru stayed at the scene and has been spoken to by officers after the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian. He had suffered serious injuries in the incident and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment."

West Midlands Police closed the road to carry out forensic enquiries. It has since been reopened.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re still working hard to establish the circumstances leading to this collision and anyone with information, particularly those with dash cam footage, should get in touch."