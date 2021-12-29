Notification Settings

Shopworker disarms knifeman during armed raid in Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

A shop worker foiled an armed robbery when they disarmed a knifeman in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man
Police have now launched an appeal to find a suspect two weeks after the raid.

The incident saw an off-licence worker at a shop on Stafford Road threatened by a man with a knife just after 8am on December 10.

The worker refused the offender's demands to hand over money and disarmed him.

The offender left empty-handed following the incident and police have now released a CCTV image in hopes of tacking him down.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to him over an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Wolverhampton.

"An off-licence worker was threatened with a knife in Stafford Road at just after 8am on 10 December.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101. Please quote 20/1364073/21."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

