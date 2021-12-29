Shopworker disarms knifeman during armed raid in Wolverhampton

Police want to speak to this man

Police have now launched an appeal to find a suspect two weeks after the raid.

The incident saw an off-licence worker at a shop on Stafford Road threatened by a man with a knife just after 8am on December 10.

The worker refused the offender's demands to hand over money and disarmed him.

The offender left empty-handed following the incident and police have now released a CCTV image in hopes of tacking him down.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to him over an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Wolverhampton.

"An off-licence worker was threatened with a knife in Stafford Road at just after 8am on 10 December.