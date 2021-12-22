Notification Settings

Second teenager charged with attempted murder over shooting of 13-year-old boy

By Nathan Rowe

A second teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was shot near a busy roundabout.

Police at the scene where a boy was shot in Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK
The schoolboy was shot in the back at Hockley Circus, Birmingham, just before 7pm on November 18.

A 17-year-old had now been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had previously been arrested in connection with the shooting but was released on bail while further investigations were carried out.

It comes after Zidann Edwards, 19, was charged with attempted murder last week.

Meanwhile the seriously injured victim remains in hospital one month on from the attack.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're grateful for the support of the community in assisting our investigations which remain ongoing.

"We still need to hear from anyone with information and you can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Quote log 3589 of 18/11/21."

Meanwhile another shooting was reported on Tuesday near where the boy was targeted.

Gunfire was heard at around 7.30pm at The Crescent, Hockley, less than a mile away from Hockley Circus.

The road was closed and investigations were ongoing on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

