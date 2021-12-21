Over 80 arrests in as police target alcohol-related violence

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/02/2018 - ..Crime scene on Stafford Road in Wolverhampton due to a possible collision...*BE VIGILANT USING PHOTOS*.

Staffordshire Police launched Operation Safer Nights, resulting in 80 force-wide arrests since December 9 - including more than 40 in one night.

Between 6pm on Friday, December 17, and 5am on Saturday, December 18, a total of 38 arrests were conducted.

Following this, between 6pm on Saturday, December 18, and 5am on Sunday, December 19, a further 42 arrests were carried out across the force

The arrests included for offences ranging from low-level disorder to assault.

Operation Safer Nights sees a number of local officers increase their visibility with patrols around high streets and town and city centres.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "It is vitally important that I was able to go out and support local officers during the operation and be part of their visible patrols in these prominent locations within our towns and cities.

"Increasing the visibility of local patrols across our region is a key priority for me and I am pleased to be able to play a part in ensuring residents and visitors feel safe while out enjoying the night-time economies that Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have to offer.

"I hope this reassures residents and visitors that we are continuing to do all we can to deliver local policing that matters to them, particularly in the run-up to Christmas."

The aim of the activity is to keep prominent locations safe from alcohol-related violence while also supporting local businesses.

Neighbourhood Inspector Scott McGrath carried out a number of visits on December 17 to support the operation.

He said: "The operation so far has seen lots of really positive engagement from communities and those out enjoying the festivities.

"The interactions we have had with the majority of members of the public have been very encouraging and the number of arrests made force-wide during the time frame of the Op, show how seriously officers take any report of disruption and disorder in our towns and cities.