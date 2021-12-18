Police arrest one man and name another in connection with fatal stabbing of teen

Victim Yahya Sharif (left) and suspect Abdirahaman Yussuf

Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 20 accused of murdering Yahya Sharif.

Yahya, aged 18, died after being stabbed on Coventry Road in Small Heath just before 5.30pm on December 10.

Abdulkarim is the second man to be charged with Yahya’s murder and was arrested at his home on Deykin Avenue in the Witton Area of Birmingham on Friday, December 17.

It comes after Abdulahi Abdi, of Queenstown Road in London, was remanded into custody earlier this week.

The 19-year-old is set to appear at crown court in Birmingham on Monday.

The force is also asking for public help with finding Abdirahaman Yussuf.

The 19-year-old from South Yardley in Birmingham is wanted in connection with Yahya's death.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "If you see Yussuf, call us immediately on 999.

"If you know where he may be or if you have seen him recently, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk. Please quote reference number 3643 10/12/21.

"You may be committing a serious crime if you know where Yussuf is but don’t tell us, so please do the right thing.

"We continue to investigate Yahya’s death and still want to hear from anyone who may be able to help us.

"A family have lost a loved one and they need answers. We have detectives ready to speak to Yussuf and quickly deal with this.

"If you don’t want to speak to us, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"They won’t take your name, address or any other personal details. They just want the information you have.