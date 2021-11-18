Attempted abduction arrest after young girl 'asked to get into van'

The girl is thought to have been asked to get into a man's van as she walked along Boldmere Road at around 7.55am on Thursday.

She ran away and was left unharmed but shaken.

West Midlands Police say they have now increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community and are working closely with local schools in the area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We’ve arrested a man following suspicious behaviour in Sutton Coldfield this morning.

"It is understood a man asked a young girl to get into his van as she was walking along Boldmere Road at around 7.55am.

"The girl ran off and wasn’t harmed but was left shaken by the incident.

"A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction, he’s currently in custody.

"Our enquiries are continuing with CCTV from the area being collated and reviewed."