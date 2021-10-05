Tributes paid to man stabbed to death as teenager charged with murder

Amin Talea was aged 20

Amin Talea died in hospital hours after being found with a stab wound to his abdomen in the Kings Norton area of the city on Friday evening. A 19-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Mr Talea's family have now vowed to carry on his legacy as they paid tribute and thanked friends and family for their support.

A statement released via police said: "Rest in paradise Amin Talea. You had a pure soul and contagious energy. You will be missed by many. We will carry your legacy through.

“A massive thank you to the police who have been supportive through this devastating time and thank you to everyone who has been supporting us especially friends, family and the neighbourhood, the love doesn’t go un-noticed.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. Sleep tight angel boy.”

Mr Talea was found by a member of the public in Middleton Hall Road at around 9.30pm on Friday and was pronounced dead the following morning.

Suspect Ridhwaan Farouk was arrested in Selly Oak at around midday on Saturday and has now been charged with murder.

The 19-year-old, of Shenley Lane, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and we are determined to get justice for his family.

“Our enquiries continue and I would still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet contacted us to please get in touch.”