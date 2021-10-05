Tipton park murder trial told man's injuries were "negligible" cause of death

Anthony Bird

Anthony Bird died in hospital after an alleged “ferocious attack” by two men in Victoria Park, in Victoria Road, Tipton, on July 26 last year.

Known locally as “Goughy” he died in hospital 17 days later with the cause of death given as blunt force head impact with a background of serious pre-existing liver disease which impaired his blood clotting.

Giving evidence for the defence consultant neurosurgeon Mr Howard Brydon, said that Mr Bird, an alcoholic, had been recovering from his initial injuries and he would "attach low rating to the assault" causing death.

"I would say it was no more than negligible", Mr Brydon told Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Also giving evidence consultant neuropathologist Mr Daniel Du Plessis said: "These injuries were there and remain life-threatening in isolation. They were survivable, but other factors took over in terms of immediate threat to life. These were the infection and his organs failing, arising from his original injuries."

"Nobody claimed that he died as a result of brain stem damage either earlier or around the time of his death. Mr Bird suffered traumatic brain injuries. These over eight days got worse.

"There was expansion of bleeding in the brain. These then doubled in size. That doesn't necessarily represent fatal lesions, but there is no doubt that things got substantially worse in that eight-day period.

"Then he fell on the floor and suffered seizures. He never recovers to the same condition to where he was before, but he does make quite a substantial recovery in the level of consciousness. While that is happening he develops a chest infection," Mr Du Plessis added.

Steven Bennett and Suni Singh Gill, also from Tipton, allegedly kicked and punched the 50-year-old after accusing him of being a “paedophile”, an unsubstantiated claim. They allegedly rained blows on the older man as he lay defenceless on the ground after tripping as he tried to get away from them.