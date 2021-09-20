Tram crash girl still critical in hospital as drink-drive suspect bailed

Two teenagers were in a Vauxhall car when it crashed into a tram

The teen was left fighting for her life when the car she was a passenger in collided with a tram at around 6.30am on Thursday morning.

By Friday morning her condition was said to have stabilised but she remained critical on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said.

Meanwhile a teenager suspected of driving the car while over the alcohol limit has now been released on bail as police investigations continue.

The tram was left with front-end damage

Police officers at the scene where the crash happened

He had also been taken to hospital but was not seriously hurt, while a passenger on the tram suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened at the Bilston Street Island in the city centre and part of the roundabout was shut for much of the day in the aftermath of the crash, which left a West Midlands Metro tram and the Vauxhall car the teenagers were in badly damaged.

It was the fourth time in four years that a serious crash involving a tram and a car has happened at the roundabout, which is next to the old Royal Hospital and Wolverhampton Crown Court.