Dudley man jailed after 25-minute police pursuit in the West Midlands

Rakash Lal. Photo: West Midlands Police

Rakash Lal, from Halesowen, was spotted by traffic officers driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Northfield Road, Netherton, on August 14.

Lal drove off from the officers – mounting a curb to get away – and drove erratically at speeds of up to 82mph in a 30mph zone.

The 40-year-old ran several red lights, drove on the wrong way down Birmingham New Road into oncoming traffic, and forced his way past parked cars.

He also drove the wrong way down Island Road, Handsworth, before mounting the grassed central reservation to get back on the right side of the road, where traffic officers were waiting for him.

Police continued to pursue him before he stopped the car on Victoria Road, Handsworth, after he damaged the front tyres when he mounted a curb. A breath test found that he was twice over the legal alcohol limit. Cannabis was also found in his jacket.

Lal, of Kent Road in Halesowen, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drink driving and possession of cannabis at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and five months.

Pc Dan Lynas from the force's traffic unit, said: “Mr Lal drove around the streets of the West Midlands with no care for anyone else’s safety.