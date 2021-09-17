Empty vodka bottles found in car of drink driver who crashed into vehicle with kids

Police described Sorsby's behaviour as 'inexplicable'.

Lee Sorsby, 44, was stopped by officers after hitting a stationary car on Stafford Road, Cannock, at 4pm on August 23.

Police said Sorsby had only just completed a recent disqualification for drink driving prior to the incident.

Officers said he was driving a Volkswagen Transporter when he hit the back of a Vauxhall Grandland, which had a mother and her two children inside. They suffered superficial injuries as a result of the collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered three empty bottles of vodka on Sorsby’s passenger seat.

A breathalyser test was conducted at the roadside, showing a reading of 113 micrograms of alcohol – more than three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Sorsby was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and while in custody provided a further sample which read 102 micrograms of alcohol.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Cannock Magistrates Court on September 15.

Sorsby, of Glovers Way, Telford, was disqualified from driving for 40 months, handed a £1,600 fine and ordered to pay £135 in costs and £95 victim surcharge.