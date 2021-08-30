Two men released on bail after knife attack

The victim was attacked with a knife during disorder at around 5.20pm on Saturday, August 28, in Springthorpe Green, in Tyburn.

The 30-year-old man suffered serious wounds in the incident. West Midlands Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The offenders made off in a vehicle – and police said on Sunday following intelligence checks, police spotted a van being driven in the city that was believed to be linked to the stabbing. The van failed to stop for officers, before being abandoned in Chester Road.

Two men ran from the vehicle, but were later arrested following a foot chase.

But a spokesman for the force confirmed the two men, aged 22 and 23 years old, were released on bail on Sunday pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1708818/21.