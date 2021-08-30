Car seized after man is killed in hit-and-run

The junction of Heath Mill Lane and Fazeley Street, in Digbeth. Photo: Google Maps

The collision took place at the junction of Heath Mill Lane and Fazeley Street, in the Digbeth area of Birmingham, just after 11am on Sunday.

The victim, believed to be aged 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blue Ford Focus, which is believed to have been involved, has been seized by police.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has died in a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham on Sunday, August 29.

"It happened at the junction of Heath Mill Lane and Fazeley Street just after 11am.

"We have recovered a car – a blue Ford Focus – which we believe was involved and that's been seized for forensic analysis.

"The victim is a man believed to be aged 61. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified – they are being supported by a family liaison officer.

"Any witnesses or anyone that saw a blue Focus driving in the area after the collision is asked to contact us. The car had significant front end damage so would have been noticeable."