Three arrested after car on cloned plates crashes

The car after it crashed. Photo: @Trafficwmp

Police arrested the three men following the pursuit in Moxley, in Wednesbury, after a car being driven dangerously failed to stop for officers on the Birmingham New Road on Tuesday evening.

The BMW then crashed into a wall – and a passenger attempted to flee but was arrested.

One other passenger, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were then arrested too.

Drugs, cash and a mobile phone was seized from the car, which was also on cloned plates.

The three men, aged 21, 26 and 39 years old, have since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested three men following a police pursuit in Moxley, Wednesbury, after a car being driven dangerously failed to stop for officers on the Birmingham New Road.

"The BMW 3 series crashed into a wall on Moxley High Street and a passenger attempted to run but he was arrested. One other passenger was arrested along with the driver.

"A quantity of drugs, cash and a mobile phone was seized from the car, which was on cloned plates.

"Three men, aged 26, 39 and 21, were arrested suspicion of drugs possession and driving offences. They have been released under investigation while enquires continue."

