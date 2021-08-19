Killer’s jail term is increased after Court of Appeal ruling

Jamie Taylor

Jamie Taylor, also 23, had taken exception to Amaan Momand and his wife crossing the road in front of the car he was in with others at around 4.30pm on September 19, 2019.

Racial abuse was shouted before the row erupted into violence near shops on Alcester Road South, in Maypole, Birmingham – with Taylor kicking Mr Momand once.

Mr Momand was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died three days later. A post-mortem examination showed that he had died from a head injury.

In June, Taylor, of Tidworth Croft, in Kings Heath, who admitted manslaughter, was jailed for four years.

But on Thursday, judges sitting at the Court of Appeal upheld an appeal that the sentence was unduly lenient and increased the term to five years and three months.