Appeal after football fan attacked before Blues v Stoke

Do you recognise this man?

The man is suspected of assaulting a 23-year-old Stoke supporter before their match against Birmingham city on Saturday.

The victim, from Stoke-on-Trent, was temporarily knocked unconscious after being attacked in Barwell Road, Small Heath, at around 2.30pm.

It was initially feared he could have been seriously injured but after receiving hospital treatment he was allowed home the same day.

West Midlands Police want to speak to the man in connection with the attack.

Sergeant Lizzie Lewandowski, from the force's football unit, said: "This happened just half an hour before the Blues and Stoke game and we're treating it as linked to the football.

"We know there were a lot of people in the area at the time who may have seen something which could help our investigation.

"This appears to have been an unprovoked attack and it’s just fortunate his injuries were not more serious. We hope he makes a full recovery and isn’t deterred from visiting the city and attending games in future.”