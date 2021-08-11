Father and son attacked with knife outside Birmingham home

A teenage boy and his father were attacked with a knife outside their home in the West Midlands.

The father and son were attacked with a knife outside Wychwood Crescent, in Sheldon, just before 10pm on Tuesday night.

The dad, aged 37 years old, was slashed across the back and is currently recovering at home. While the 13-year-old boy suffered more serious injuries and has been kept in hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating and a 14-year-old boy has already been arrested. He’s in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding.

"Our priority is to find out exactly what happened and why, but we need your help to do that. If you think you can help please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/808658/21.

