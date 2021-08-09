Almost 1,500 attacks carried out on police in West Midlands and Staffordshire in pandemic including spitting and coughing

Offenders have deliberately spat or coughed in the faces of officers, playing on the fear of Covid-19.

The number of assaults across England and Wales has been described as “disgusting” by the Police Federation, which says those confronting police are often using the virus to threaten police.

Home Office data showed 1,084 attacks were recorded by West Midlands Police between April last year and March 2021 – an increase of 37 from the year before. Staffordshire Police registered 413 attacks and West Mercia Police 621 over a period that included three lockdowns.

It comes as police chiefs in the region called for tougher sentences to be imposed against people who carry out the attacks to show it "will not be tolerated".

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation said: "More than 100 of my colleagues are assaulted every single day – that’s a staggering number and something society must not accept. Many of these recorded attacks involve vile individuals who have spat on or coughed at police officers, weaponising the virus and threatening to spread it to them and their families.

"This unjustified violence is a stain on society and needs to be dealt with robustly."

Data shows West Midlands Police officers were assaulted three times a day on average – with 566 attacks resulting in injury to the officer, compared to 620 the previous year, while in 518 cases the officer escaped physically unhurt.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: "Assaults on our police officers are totally unacceptable. Nobody goes to work to be attacked and abused.

"Police officers run towards danger when most would go the other way, they deserve our greatest respect for the work they do to keep us safe.

"Over the past year I have been especially concerned to see reports of people spitting at police officers and making unacceptable remarks about spreading the virus to officers as a form of threat.

"I support tougher sentences for those who attack police officers and other emergency workers. It will not be tolerated."

Staffordshire Police saw its officers assaulted more than once a day on average over the period, with 166 attacks resulting in an injury to the officer, compared to 150 the previous year, while in 247 cases the officer escaped physically unhurt.

The figures reflect a jump in such attacks across England and Wales, where recorded assaults on officers increased 14 per cent during the pandemic period, to around 37,000. They included 11,200 which left officers injured.

The Home Office said it had provided funding to police forces in England and Wales for more than 7,000 Taser devices to help protect officers.

A spokesman added: "Our brave police officers go to work every day to protect the public and being attacked should never be part of the job.

"Anyone who commits these despicable assaults should expect to face the full force of the law."

The creation of “assault with injury on a constable” as a new category of crime five years ago has meant more assaults on officers are now recorded.

However, the Home Office said the figures are still likely to be an underestimate because the categories showing an attack on an officer do not include more serious offences such as attempted murder.