Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire kills man and dog

The house on Wednesday morning. Photo: Snapper SK

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after the fatal fire in Tipton on Tuesday night. Police and firefighters tried to rescue the inhabitants of the house in Tame Road at about 8.10pm.

Despite their efforts a man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene, as was a pet dog.

A woman in her 30s was rescued from the house and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old woman, believed to be known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. She remains in custody for questioning.

The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Superintendent Phil Asquith, from Sandwell Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

"Two of our officers were passing through the area at the time and were first on the scene. They bravely went into the address but the intensity of the fire forced them back.

"This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services. We're all very grateful for the support and understanding from people in the area."

The scene on Tuesday night. Photo: Snapper SK

Marzena Siuzdak, aged 51, who lives on Tame Road, said: "Yesterday, before 8pm, I smelt the smoke.

"I was saying to my husband 'close the garden door'. I thought maybe someone was having a barbecue but he said 'no, there's a fire'.

"This is shocking for me, it has never been like this before."

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was standing here [by the pavement opposite the house], at the time there was no smoke.

"There was a police car approaching. There were three guys running towards the house. I saw a small amount of commotion."

He said he heard "windows breaking" and shouting, adding: "It was shocking to see, definitely."

A number of police vehicles remained at the scene on Wednesday, along with a blue police tent that was set up on the front garden.