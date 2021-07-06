Man arrested in Brierley Hill charged with 16-year-old's murder in Croydon

Victim Camron Smith

Police made the arrest in the Brierley Hill area on July 3, and Roman La Pierre has since been charged with murder and robbery.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Bracken Avenue, in Shrublands, Croydon, at around 12.45am on Thursday, July 1.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has since been named as Camron Smith from the Shrublands area and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Roman La Pierre, 18, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and an additional charge of robbery.

Both defendants have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 6.