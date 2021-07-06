Man arrested in Brierley Hill charged with 16-year-old's murder in Croydon

By Dayna Farrington

A man arrested in Brierley Hill has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in London.

Victim Camron Smith

Police made the arrest in the Brierley Hill area on July 3, and Roman La Pierre has since been charged with murder and robbery.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Bracken Avenue, in Shrublands, Croydon, at around 12.45am on Thursday, July 1.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has since been named as Camron Smith from the Shrublands area and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Roman La Pierre, 18, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and an additional charge of robbery.

Both defendants have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 6.

Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, or call 101, quoting 249/1JUL.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

