'Murder' victim found dead at Rowley Regis industrial estate

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found seriously injured at the Doulton Trading Centre in Rowley Regis at about 4.50pm on Monday.

A forensics tent was put up next to a blue Subaru Impreza in the corner of the industrial estate and a number of police vehicles, forensics and an ambulance were at the scene on Monday.

West Midlands Police said officers were carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, examining CCTV and tracking down potential witnesses.

The man's body was found at a unit off Doulton Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The man's family have been informed but he has not yet been named by police.

The cause of his death has also not yet been revealed, with a post mortem due to take place on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide team, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who died yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Doulton Trading Centre in Rowley Regis, Sandwell on Monday afternoon. Photo: SnapperSK

“We’re carrying out a number of enquiries to help us understand more about what happened.

“If anyone has any information which may help us, please get in touch.”