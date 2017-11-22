Menu

Thugs break in and beat up man, 87, in his home

By Jordan Harris | Birmingham | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

An elderly man was has been left with horrific injuries after two men broke into his home before beating and robbing him.

These pictures show the horrific injuries suffered by Arthur Gumbley

Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, aged 87, was found lying on the floor and covered in blood at his home shortly before 10pm last night.

Mr Gumbley was taken by ambulance to Good Hope Hospital where he is being treated for severe bruising to his left eye, both hands and right arm, which will require surgery.

He had been punched in the face and kicked while on the floor.

He also suffered bruising to the back of his neck and chest, as well as other facial injuries.

The robbery is believed to have taken place between 8pm and 8.30pm last night.

The thieves ransacked the house, in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, and stole cash from Mr Gumbley's wallet but it is not yet known if any other items were taken.

The suspects are both described as white, with one in his late teens and the other in his mid-twenties.

Detective Inspector John Quilty said: "This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a defenceless, elderly man in his own home.

"Mr Gumbley suffered terrible injuries and was understandably left very badly shaken.

"His family has agreed to release photos of his injuries in the hope that anyone who has any information about the attack will come forward.

"Anyone who can help us with our investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 828 of 21 November, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

