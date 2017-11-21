Mother who slapped child and left finger marks handed community order

The 30-year-old lost her temper and ‘snapped’ before smacking the youngster, who has behavioural issues.

She then handed herself into police after becoming concerned about the September assault.

The woman was handed a 12-month community order, fined £25 and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge when she was sentenced on November 10.

It came a week after the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confessed to her offending when she appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

During the earlier hearing, District Judge David Webster revealed he would not jail the woman for the single blow.

He said: “This lady has a child who presents with some behavioural problems. She snapped, lost her temper.

"One single slap causing clear finger marks, which were still evident the following day.

“Concerned for what had happened, this woman, herself, contacted the school and authorities. This is not a custody case.”

Advertising

The mother admitted assaulting or ill-treating or neglecting a child or young person on September 21.

Social services are still involved with the family, the court was told.

Defence barrister Mr Andrew Brocklehurst added: “She regrets her actions. She fully admitted the matter to the police. She wants help and she wants better for her children.”