Strong start to financial year for Severn Trent - but bills still set to rise

In the first quarter of the year the water group delivered more than £300 million of capital investment.

The Coventry-headquartered business remains on track for its guidance of £1.3 billion to £1.5bn for the year.

The news comes as household water bills in England and Wales are set to rise by an average £19 a year over the next five years – a third less than the increase requested by companies, under draft proposals announced by Ofwat.

The regulator said water firms proposed increases averaging £144 over five years.