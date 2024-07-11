Strong start to financial year for Severn Trent - but bills still set to rise
Severn Trent says it has made a strong start to the 2024-2025 financial year.
Plus
By John Corser
Published
In the first quarter of the year the water group delivered more than £300 million of capital investment.
The Coventry-headquartered business remains on track for its guidance of £1.3 billion to £1.5bn for the year.
The news comes as household water bills in England and Wales are set to rise by an average £19 a year over the next five years – a third less than the increase requested by companies, under draft proposals announced by Ofwat.
The regulator said water firms proposed increases averaging £144 over five years.