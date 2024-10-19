Groups helping West Midlands householders to keep warm getting £500k in winter grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Utility company National Grid Electricity Distribution is rolling out a major programme to aid customers across the region including Birmingham through its Community Matters Fund.

The fund will hand out grants to charities and community groups which involved in warmth projects including providing warm blankets, radiator keys, insulated curtains, draught excluders for homes; visiting isolated residents to make their homes more energy efficient; running a warm space in a community building; improving the energy efficiency of such community buildings; and providing tariff switching, energy saving, winter fuel discount, or fuel poverty advice.

Registered charities or non-profit companies limited by guarantee can apply for up to £5,000 while constituted charitable organisations without a charity number can apply for up to £2,000.

Applications close at 5pm on November 1.

National Grid's community engagement manager Ellie Patey said: “We’re keen to support projects in Birmingham and the Black Country that will have a long-term impact beyond the initial funding, for example, a venture helping people save money on energy bills on an ongoing and sustainable basis.

“Applications are particularly welcome from grassroots organisations serving economically disadvantaged areas and targeting historically underrepresented and marginalised groups.”

As well as offering grants, National Grid works with partners to offer one-to-one support to help customers to save money and keep warm under the Power Up and Affordable Warmth schemes.

The staff advise on eligibility for benefits, switching to more cost-effective fuel tariffs, as well as bill payment options and upgrading heating systems.

Last year more than 23,000 customers received help and benefited from £23 million in savings.

To apply for a grant visit website localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-oct-2024-37384.