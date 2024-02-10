Ring video doorbell customers angry at 43 per cent price hike

On buying the device, users then pay a subscription to store footage and download clips - but that price is going up by a huge 43 per cent from £34.99 to £49.99 per device, per year, for basic plan customers.

The firm, which is owned by Amazon, insisted it still provided "some of the best value in the industry."

Wolverhampton resident Andrea Norris said she would cancel her subscription.

"This is daylight robbery. There is not even an attempt to justify."

Many other customers said online that they had now cancelled their subscriptions, while some said they had previously recommended the cameras but would not do so now.

In a statement, Amazon said: "Since Ring launched its Protect Basic Plan in 2015, we've regularly found ways to enhance the plan to give our customers more value.

"As we continue to invest in the services we offer, we are updating our Protect Basic plan pricing."

The basic plan has doubled since 2022, when it cost £24.99 per year for each device.

Ring customers can also pay monthly. For them, charges are increasing from £3.49 to £4.99 a month.

The upfront cost of the doorbells currently ranges from £49.99 to £169.99, according to Ring's website.

There is still an option to use Ring products without paying a monthly subscription, though it has far fewer features.

Natalie Hitchins from consumer group Which? said the big price rise was unwelcome, given many people were struggling with the cost of living.

"Ring must justify these steep increases to its customers, particularly when it is unclear how its services are improving," she said.