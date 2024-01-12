Wolverhampton's very own Money Saving Amy hits national headlines

Using her platform on social media and her weekly advice column in the Express & Star, Amy Grayland, better known as @_MoneySavingAmy on Instagram, shares tips on saving – and even earning – money.

They are tips which her followers say are "invaluable" as they battle through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Wolverhampton mum-of-two's thrifty tips were once shared on Instagram by influencer Mrs Hinch.

She gives her best advice on how to save the pennies and still have fun, such as taking advantage of restaurant deals, weekends away, how to save money on the food shop, and earning freebies.

And just this week, Amy's page was spotted by The Sun who took her story nationwide.

Wolverhampton's very own Money Saving Amy has hit the national headlines.

The 30-year-old is excited to be able to share her tips with more people.

She said: "It's really exciting and it's nice to be able to reach a wider audience and spread the word about money saving, which is ultimately what I want to do."

Amy, whose dream is to go on This Morning, said she feels a step closer to her goal.

"I would love to go on TV and do some presenting about money saving and just spreading the word more," Amy said. "I love connecting with people who have the same mindset, and it's especially lovely when people get back to me saying one of my tips was helpful, and that they have saved money as a result."

She said her ultimate goal is to be able to share deals – that might otherwise go unmissed – with those who need them.

"I want to help improve people's knowledge of what's out there," Amy said, "making sure that people are saving as much as they can and getting the offers they deserve.

"The more we get back in our pockets, the more we can spend on nice things and fun times."