The local authority, with the WMCA and the Marches Energy Agency, will help bring fully-funded energy upgrades to low income households.

Leveraging the expertise of the three groups, the initiative aims to offer comprehensive energy efficiency upgrades and low-carbon heating solutions, empowering Sandwell homes for a sustainable future.

Councillor Peter Hughes,Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) initiative.

"This programme demonstrates the council’s commitment to addressing both fuel poverty and climate change.

"By partnering with the West Midlands Combined Authority and Marches Energy Agency we aim to create a greener, healthier community while addressing the needs of those with limited resources.

"HUG provides fully-funded energy upgrades to eligible low-income households and will help them to make savings on their energy bills during this cost of living crisis. I would encourage eligible homeowners to take up this opportunity."

Residents are eligible if they own their own home, don't use a mains gas heating system, have a household income of up to £31,000 and if their home has an energy rating between D and G.

Residents can get more information from the Sandwell Council website at sandwell.gov.uk/HUG