Money Saving Amy provides post-Christmas advice on saving those pennies

Here’s some money saving tips for the ongoing Christmas and New Year holidays.

Money is probably tight after treating yourself for the big day, but there still many ways to enjoy yourselves without dipping into your reserves.

Freebies

Firstly let’s talk about some freebies that you could enjoy this Christmas period.

There’s currently a free cocktail or mocktail on the Vodafone app, valid at Revolution bars until December 30. If you’re after some more free drinks don’t forget to use the “Dusk” app and the “MiXR” app which will also give you free drinks. This is a lovely way to enjoy the festivities over a drink, without having to spend!

Next up is a free hot drink at Greggs, valid each week on the 02 priority app. Not only can you access this app as an 02 customer, you also get access to this app as a Virgin media customer.

As well as your free drink Sunday-Thursday (one total drink during those days), you can also get a free Greggs breakfast roll or sausage roll or hot drink on a Friday or Saturday too.