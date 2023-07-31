Mental health charity joins cost of living programme in Sandwell

Kaleidoscope Plus Group is introducing a Cost of Living Support Programme to tackle financial challenges in Sandwell.

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group has joined the support programme, which aims to provide essential assistance to individuals and families who struggle with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

This new outreach advice service, developed with community partners in Sandwell, offers free and confidential services to help alleviate the financial burdens faced by many residents, and help them to access the support they need at sites across Sandwell.

It will provide benefits advice, budgeting and referral to specialist debt advice, energy advice, housing advice, employment support, and guidance on how to get online to access services, as well as supported referral to residents who need to access other services.

The Cost of Living Support Programme is being delivered by trained and experienced advisers from Sandwell Consortium and Citizens Advice Sandwell, with funding from Sandwell Council.

Located at the heart of the community, the Kaleidoscope Plus Group will serve as a host for the drop-in advice sessions at the charity’s HQ at 321 High Street, West Bromwich.

The programme starts in July and will be available every Monday from 10am to 2pm. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this invaluable opportunity to access much needed support in a welcoming and confidential environment.

Kevin Whitehouse, support service manager at the Kaleidoscope Plus Group said: “The Cost of Living Support Programme aims to make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families struggling with the financial challenges of everyday life.

"We understand that the cost of living crisis can be overwhelming and has a negative impact on an individual’s emotional health and wellbeing. Through our comprehensive range of services, we are committed to creating positive, lasting change in financial circumstances.