Dog shelter at capacity pleads for help rehoming dogs as cost of living crisis bites

Buddy can be found at the Wolverhampton centre

Birmingham Dogs Home, with sites in Solihull and Wolverhampton, has seen an "unprecedented" number of stray dogs since December of last year.

The Catherine-de-Barnes Lane centre in Solihull has a capacity of 120 but is currently housing 123 dogs, whilst the Dark Lane centre in Wolverhampton only has room for five more dogs.

Rachel Frost, community fundraiser at the Birmingham centre, said: "From December onwards we saw a huge increase in dogs that were coming in at six or seven a day – we have seen a dramatic increase.

"We had to halt or suspend our boardings just because we needed extra space for the dogs and its just got worse."

The shelter has also been suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis, as the charity spent £2.6 million on energy bills last year.

And Rachel has said that facilities across the country are "at crisis point".

The 34 year-old added: "Our heating bills have increased, the cost of food has increased – we are lucky that we get some support from companies with food but we are having to keep lights on for the dogs.

"Our veterinary bills have increased, its a never-ending cycle, it's pretty difficult at the minute.

"We have a lot of dogs who have been here for six months plus, so it's been a hard time for them."