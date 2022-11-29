The Wolverhampton petrol station that reckons its second cheapest in the UK

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton has the cheapest prices around.

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, has been praised for its consistently low prices, even throughout the worst of the fuel crisis earlier this year.

Having slashed its prices by 10p a litre, operational manager Sanjeev Lal believes they are the second cheapest petrol station in the country.

"We always been the cheapest in the town, and now it looks like we are the second cheapest fuel station in country," he said.

"We serve up to 2,000 customers every day, and all of them are saving £15-30 on a full tank each time they fill up.

"Of course the amount you save depends on the size of the fuel tank, but every single customer is saving money.

"No one has beaten us so far!"

The site is currently cheaper than BP and Shell by up to 20-25 pence per litre, and 10-15p cheaper than supermarket forecourts.

Mr Lal assures customers that the fuel quality is of the same high standard found at BP and Shell.

Costco wholesale has been known for providing the cheapest fuel prices, though this service requires a membership.

TotalEnergies' prices are now less than the wholesaler's, at 138.6p per litre of unleaded and 164.6p for diesel. Costco's prices recorded today were 144.9p for unleaded and 165.9p for diesel, according to petrolprices.com

Mr Lal said they value their customers and community and hope to support them for as long as they can.

The 48-year-old said: "We try to help every single customer and community. We are a community-based business, and with everything going up – energy bills, electricity, gas – we want to be here to help every single person.

"People can save here and spend their money elsewhere. Say someone works five days a week driving to and from work, they might have to fill up every week. Here, they will be saving around £100 a month, which can go towards food, family, and other bills."

He stressed the importance of saving money at this particularly expensive time of year.

"Christmas is coming and these prices are our gesture towards our loyal customers and communities," he said.

The petrol station's Facebook page, Blakenhall Services, has comments of praise from customers.

One user said, although the station gets busy, it is worth the wait: "Fantastic news for the local community, even if you have to wait a little to get in, well worth the saving and fuel quality is spot on!"