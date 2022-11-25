Discounted food to be available at new Walsall community hub from next week

The "community hub" will open on Wednesbury Road, based in Pleck, on Friday, December 2, after two organisations decided to join forces.

Employment support specialist Steps to Work and food membership club Your Local Pantry teamed up to help those most in need in the area.

Membership to the pantry is free for anyone who lives within a one-mile radius and members are asked to pay just £5 per visit to take 10 items from the shop. On average, this will amount to approximately £30 worth of shopping. The money raised will be reinvested into the running of the hub.

In addition to affordable food and hygiene, Steps To Work will also be using the community hub to deliver employment support, as well as providing help with accessing benefits, housing and budgeting for personal finances.

Bhanu Dhir, chief executive officer at Steps To Work, said: “We are incredibly proud to be working together with Your Local Pantry to provide those in the Walsall area with affordable food and toiletry items. We understand the pressures many families are under and with food costs continuing to soar – our team at Steps To Work is looking forward to giving back further to the local community.”

The additional service will run from 11am to 3pm every Wednesday during the soft launch period. In the New Year, opening times will be expanded to fulfil demand.