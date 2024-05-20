How you can save as you make a plan for the holidays – Money Saving Amy

‘Free’ airport parking

Did you know that your Tesco Clubcard points are worth double the value when converting them into vouchers to use on selected days out, restaurants, holidays and more? One of these brands is APH, an airport parking company. Therefore, this could either get you free airport parking or heavily discounted airport parking, dependant on how many points you have saved up and how much your parking charges are.

Birmingham Airport

Co-op Spin the wheel game

The Co-op app has a new spin the wheel game, where you can win anything between 25p-£10 when you play. This time round, I won 25p, but in the past I have won £5, which was fab to stock up on essentials for free. You can stack this money alongside your personalised offers on the app too, meaning you may get food or drink for free or heavily discounted. Head over to my Instagram, @_moneysavingamy, to let me know what you win!

New Subway app

Subway has now closed its old app, and its new one is now available to download. With the new app, you’ll earn 10 points for every £1 spent and then you can convert 150 points into £1 of subway cash which can be spent on anything on the menu. But the best part is, for downloading the app you’ll get a free item! I got a free cookie.

Making money from your receipts

Did you know that there are apps that will pay you for photos of your receipts? It almost sounds too good to be true doesn’t it, but I can assure you it’s not, and it’s one of my favourite side hustles, because it’s so easy! The Amazon Shopper Panel app, requires 10 receipts per month to be scanned in, and in return they reward a £5 amazon gift card per month, a brilliant way to keep your Amazon balance topped up. There is also often short, quick surveys on the app that pay between 25p-50p usually, sometimes more! There is also an app called Shoppix, that you can scan all physical and online receipts into, you’ll receive 30 points for receipts scanned on the same day you made the purchase on, or 25 points for receipts scanned in within 7 days of the purchase. You can cash out at 3200 points for a £5 voucher, 6000 points for a £10 voucher or 11500 points for a £20 voucher. You can choose between an Amazon gift card, an Apple gift card, a Love2shop gift card or you can cash out into PayPal. The Shoppix app also has a surveys section, with short surveys about your shopping experiences in return for points.

Seatfrog first class upgrades

On the Seatfrog app, you can bid to upgrade your already existing train ticket, to a first class ticket, at a fraction of the cost of a normal first class ticket. Prices vary but start from as little as just £10. First class train travel means roomier seats, plug sockets and complimentary food and drink, it could even include lounge access that also has complimentary food and drink too at certain stations. You can input your journey into the Seatfrog app, and it’ll notify you when bidding on your train starts. A great way to experience some luxury, for less.

Avanti super fare

Avanti West Coast

Avanti super fare offers bargain train tickets on popular routes such as Birmingham to London for just £9 each way. But, there is a catch, you have to choose from either morning, afternoon or evening, and you don’t find out the exact time of your train until 24 hours before. If you’ve got flexibility this is a great way to make a huge saving. Morning slots are between 7am and 11.59am, afternoon slots are between 12pm and 16.59pm and evening slots are between 5pm to 9pm.

Kellogg’s football

Kellogg’s are offering free football camp days with selected packets. You’ll need to request a code by using a selected pack of cereal and then choose your camp of choice. There are 71 participating clubs including Manchester City and many more. There’s also a chance to win a range of prizes such as signed shirts and balls.

Enjoy the offers! - Money Saving Amy